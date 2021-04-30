Head to Head Survey: HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Etsy and HRsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 1 17 0 2.84 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $204.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than HRsoft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and HRsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 32.43 $95.89 million $0.76 274.74 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Summary

Etsy beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

