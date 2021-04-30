HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.13 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 105,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,955. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.