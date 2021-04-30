HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $$86.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

