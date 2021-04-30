Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.