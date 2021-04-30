Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

