Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

