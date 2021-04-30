Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $62.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $76.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $273.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $404.31 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 542,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,225. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

