Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Thierry Merlot Sells 1,580 Shares

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thierry Merlot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hexcel alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 694,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.