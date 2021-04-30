Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

