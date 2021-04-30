Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

