Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.