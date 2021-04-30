Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,347 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 over the last ninety days.

Shares of AMJ opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

