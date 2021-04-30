Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

HTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,127. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,435,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,115,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hilltop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

