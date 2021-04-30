Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

