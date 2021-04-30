Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

HOLX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.30. 51,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.