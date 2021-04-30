Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HONY opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 956.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 948.94. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

