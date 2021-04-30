Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.27.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.73. 18,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.17. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,125 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

