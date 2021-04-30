Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price raised by Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.27.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.43. 13,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

