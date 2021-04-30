HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

