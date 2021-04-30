HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

