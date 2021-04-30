HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

