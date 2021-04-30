HSBC’s (HSBC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBC. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 69,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,042. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

