Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Hubbell stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.04. 1,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

