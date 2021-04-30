Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.06 Million

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $337.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.57 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $245.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,394. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.