Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $155.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

