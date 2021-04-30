Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $468.73.

HUM stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $444.62. 7,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 52-week low of $364.77 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

