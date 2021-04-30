Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $468.73.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $445.34. 6,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.85 and a 200 day moving average of $409.76. Humana has a twelve month low of $364.77 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

