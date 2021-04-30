Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $468.73.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $444.08. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.76. Humana has a one year low of $364.77 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

