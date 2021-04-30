Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $480.00 at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $468.73.

Humana stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $444.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a one year low of $364.77 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

