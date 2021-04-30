Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

