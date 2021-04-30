Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSQVY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $28.89 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.