Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109 million-$111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.89 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

HYFM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,959. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

