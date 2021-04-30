IBM Retirement Fund Has $494,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.91 and its 200-day moving average is $342.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $204.47 and a 1-year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

