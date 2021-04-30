IBM Retirement Fund Has $534,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

