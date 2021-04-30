IBM Retirement Fund Has $557,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

