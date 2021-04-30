IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,723 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.87 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.