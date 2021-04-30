IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

