ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,092 ($14.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,049.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 957.51. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The stock has a market cap of £750.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

In other news, insider Alastair Bruce bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of £67,320 ($87,954.01).

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

