Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 613 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

