Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $26.52 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

