Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $331,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,068.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,683,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562,061 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

