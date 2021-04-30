Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $517,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.