Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

