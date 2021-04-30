Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 13,027 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.