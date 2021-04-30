Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $369,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.86. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.39 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.