Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDRA remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,580. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDRA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

