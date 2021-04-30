IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Purchases £448.42 in Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £448.42 ($585.86).

Stephen Bowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephen Bowler acquired 4,865 shares of IGas Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.31) on Friday. IGas Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.31. The stock has a market cap of £30.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

