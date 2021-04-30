IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$43.00 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.26. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.64.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

