Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the highest is $3.49 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,327. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

