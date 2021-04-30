Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 67.3% in April

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 14,020,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,548,418. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

